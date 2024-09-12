Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $5.15 Million Stock Position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) by 701.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 811,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710,598 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $5,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,560,000 after buying an additional 3,975,500 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,818,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1,240.3% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 541,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 271.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 546,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 399,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 127.2% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 567,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 317,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.18. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $8.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $701.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.43 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 1,235.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMRX

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.