Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $5.44 Million Holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,209,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 637,161 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.60% of SSR Mining worth $5,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at $41,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Stock Performance

SSRM stock opened at $5.33 on Thursday. SSR Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average is $4.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Free Report ) (TSE:SSO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. SSR Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 39.15%. The firm had revenue of $184.84 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

SSRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on SSR Mining from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $6.50 to $6.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SSR Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.89.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

