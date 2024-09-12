Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $6.13 Million Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168,254 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 295,944 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $6,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2,069.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, July 26th. Argus raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 40,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 108,669 shares of company stock valued at $3,947,279 over the last three months. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $38.63 on Thursday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $39.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 55.99, a PEG ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.69.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 8.02%. Juniper Networks’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 127.54%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

