Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $6.26 Million Holdings in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,263 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 25,865 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 2.10% of Financial Institutions worth $6,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Financial Institutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Financial Institutions during the first quarter worth $98,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 150.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 11.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Financial Institutions in a report on Monday, July 29th.

NASDAQ FISI opened at $24.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.95. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.92. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is presently 47.81%.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company provides checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

