Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 494.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,179 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,955 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,684,899,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 141,160.9% in the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,613,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,664,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609,736 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in McDonald’s by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,471,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,542,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,769 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $348,206,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in McDonald’s by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,565,398 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,005,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCD. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.41.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.4 %

MCD opened at $290.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $271.14 and its 200-day moving average is $270.66. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,689,073. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

