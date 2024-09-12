Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 734,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,697 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $4,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,780,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,419,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,145,000 after buying an additional 299,139 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,848,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 303.9% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 282,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 212,425 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 437.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 253,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 206,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $32,243.71. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,006 shares in the company, valued at $928,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Health Catalyst news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $32,243.71. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,006 shares in the company, valued at $928,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin Lee Freeman sold 7,500 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,460.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,037 shares of company stock worth $236,872 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCAT stock opened at $7.95 on Thursday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $11.49. The company has a market capitalization of $469.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.89.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 28.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HCAT. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

