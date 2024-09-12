Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 141,888 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 89.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,888 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of MGIC Investment worth $6,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 482.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 249.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

MGIC Investment Stock Down 2.8 %

MGIC Investment stock opened at $24.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average of $21.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MGIC Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $25.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.28.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 63.19%. The company had revenue of $305.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Further Reading

