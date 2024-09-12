Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 59,144 PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 59,144 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,506,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,008,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,136,318,000 after buying an additional 197,656 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $381,960,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,892,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,316,000 after purchasing an additional 523,623 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,971,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 18.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,085,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,986,000 after purchasing an additional 168,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PHM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.14.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 28,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $3,748,504.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,729,065.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PulteGroup news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 28,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $3,748,504.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,330 shares in the company, valued at $20,729,065.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $15,814,039 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
PulteGroup Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSE:PHM opened at $131.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.42 and its 200 day moving average is $117.00. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.80 and a 12 month high of $136.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.
PulteGroup Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.41%.
PulteGroup Profile
PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.
