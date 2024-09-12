Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR – Free Report) by 3,652.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,083 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.58% of Alarum Technologies worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alarum Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alarum Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alarum Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Alarum Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,190,000. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALAR stock opened at $10.73 on Thursday. Alarum Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $46.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.68.

ALAR has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Alarum Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Alarum Technologies from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Alarum Technologies from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Alarum Technologies Profile

Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides internet access and web data collection solutions in North, South, and Central America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Internet Access Solutions and Consumer Internet Access Solutions. The company offers security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats, as well as secured and encrypted connection, masking the customers online activity and keeping them safe from hackers.

