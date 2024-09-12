Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,644 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Radius Recycling worth $5,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Radius Recycling by 23.6% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Radius Recycling by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in Radius Recycling by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 97,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 42,636 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling during the second quarter worth about $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RDUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Radius Recycling from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Radius Recycling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Radius Recycling Price Performance

Shares of RDUS stock opened at $14.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Radius Recycling, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $31.70.

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $673.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.90 million. Radius Recycling had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.89%. Radius Recycling’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Radius Recycling, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Radius Recycling Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. Radius Recycling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.72%.

About Radius Recycling

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

