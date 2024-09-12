Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 36,724 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.91% of Graham worth $5,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Graham in the first quarter worth $1,118,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graham by 1,640.8% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 139,472 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 276,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 13,621 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graham in the second quarter worth approximately $469,000. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graham Stock Up 2.0 %

GHM stock opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.52. The stock has a market cap of $315.26 million, a P/E ratio of 67.44 and a beta of 0.56. Graham Co. has a twelve month low of $14.78 and a twelve month high of $34.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Graham ( NYSE:GHM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $49.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. Graham had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 5.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Graham Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on GHM shares. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Graham in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

About Graham

(Free Report)

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

Featured Stories

