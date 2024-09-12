Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 121,376 Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 891,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 121,376 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 3.02% of Vera Bradley worth $5,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fund 1 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 1,762,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,571,000 after buying an additional 852,330 shares during the last quarter. Gate City Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,281,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,672,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 14.2% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 550,764 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 68,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 35.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 127,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 33,306 shares in the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Vera Bradley Trading Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ:VRA opened at $4.75 on Thursday. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $8.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.63. The stock has a market cap of $140.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 1.89.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.32). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.76 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vera Bradley



Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

