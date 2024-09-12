Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 320,951 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Free Report) by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320,951 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $5,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 595.8% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CUK opened at $14.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $17.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average of $14.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 2.74.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.