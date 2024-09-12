Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 32,977 Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 403,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,977 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Manitowoc worth $4,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Manitowoc by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 773,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,911,000 after purchasing an additional 46,417 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Manitowoc during the second quarter valued at about $8,813,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Manitowoc by 65.4% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 406,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 160,601 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in Manitowoc by 1.8% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 214,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Manitowoc by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 9,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTW. Barclays lowered their price target on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Manitowoc from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Manitowoc from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Manitowoc from $13.00 to $11.30 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.22.

MTW opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $17.65. The company has a market cap of $325.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.90.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.24). Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $562.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

