Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 269,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,626,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ING Groep by 2.8% during the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 21,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in ING Groep by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in ING Groep by 1.2% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 53,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in ING Groep by 67.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 5.5% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays raised shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

ING Groep Stock Performance

NYSE:ING opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $18.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average of $16.94.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 30.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.8143 per share. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is 28.32%.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

