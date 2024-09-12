Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Position in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,807 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.21% of ZimVie worth $6,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZimVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZimVie by 518.6% during the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in ZimVie by 172,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in ZimVie in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in ZimVie during the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get ZimVie alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ZimVie

In other news, major shareholder Camber Capital Management Lp sold 525,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $9,297,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,725,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,259,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZimVie Stock Down 3.2 %

ZimVie stock opened at $16.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.24. ZimVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The company has a market cap of $441.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $116.81 million for the quarter. ZimVie had a positive return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 63.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ZimVie Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of ZimVie from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ZIMV

ZimVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZimVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZimVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.