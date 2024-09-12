Accsys Technologies (OTCMKTS:ACSYF) Shares Down 1%

Accsys Technologies PLC (OTCMKTS:ACSYF – Get Free Report) was down 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. Approximately 2,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 3,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

Accsys Technologies Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.75.

Accsys Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of solid wood and wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It offers solid acetylated wood for use in windows, doors, shutters, decking, and cladding under the Accoya brand; and wood chips to manufacture panel products under the Tricoya brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accsys Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accsys Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.