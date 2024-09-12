Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $24.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Adient from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Adient from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Adient in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. Adient has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $39.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.30). Adient had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adient will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,078,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,480,000 after acquiring an additional 61,342 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adient by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,469,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,495,000 after purchasing an additional 229,963 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Adient by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,233,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,558,000 after purchasing an additional 37,010 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adient by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,732,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,348,000 after purchasing an additional 246,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adient by 8.9% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,147,000 after purchasing an additional 161,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

