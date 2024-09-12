Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.07

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.07 and traded as low as $11.89. Advent Convertible and Income Fund shares last traded at $12.16, with a volume of 477,617 shares traded.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.07.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Advent Convertible and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.57%.
Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
