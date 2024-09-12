AERWINS Technologies (NASDAQ:AWIN) Shares Up 66.7%

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN – Get Free Report) rose 66.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 971 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 440,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

AERWINS Technologies Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.69.

Get AERWINS Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AERWINS Technologies

In other AERWINS Technologies news, major shareholder Shuhei Komatsu sold 140,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $70,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AERWINS Technologies Company Profile

AERWINS Technologies Inc develops and manufactures air mobility platform in Japan. It also provides centralized operating system for managing open sky, hoverbikes, and drones; shared computing service; and blockchain verification and AI algorithm generation services. The company is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AERWINS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AERWINS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.