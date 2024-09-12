AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in AGCO by 5.5% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AGCO news, Director Michael C. Arnold purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.69 per share, for a total transaction of $157,842.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,575.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lange Bob De acquired 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.91 per share, with a total value of $124,832.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,985.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Arnold acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.69 per share, for a total transaction of $157,842.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,575.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Trading Up 0.2 %

AGCO stock opened at $88.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $84.35 and a 12 month high of $130.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.25.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on AGCO from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.91.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

