AGF Management Ltd. Acquires 46,580 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,580 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned 1.40% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $15,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCOM. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 408.1% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FCOM opened at $51.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.80 and its 200-day moving average is $50.55. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.86 and a fifty-two week high of $53.66.

About Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

