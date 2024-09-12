AGF Management Ltd. Buys 44,326 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 38.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 160,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,326 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $13,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1,818.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 388.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.75.

SF stock opened at $82.93 on Thursday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $54.81 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.18%.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

