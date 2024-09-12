AGF Management Ltd. Grows Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 260,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,363 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $17,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4,727.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

FHLC stock opened at $73.14 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.32 and a twelve month high of $74.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.16.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

