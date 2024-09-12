AGF Management Ltd. Has $17.46 Million Stock Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Clean Harbors worth $17,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 47.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 0.3 %

Clean Harbors stock opened at $239.93 on Thursday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.92 and a 1-year high of $247.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $233.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.25. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.40.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

