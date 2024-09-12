AGF Management Ltd. Has $26.11 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

AGF Management Ltd. lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,513 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $26,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,599,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 55,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,489,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $503,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $193.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.11 and a 200-day moving average of $183.29. The stock has a market cap of $83.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $196.24.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

