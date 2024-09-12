AGF Management Ltd. Has $34.86 Million Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

AGF Management Ltd. lowered its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,611 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. owned 0.20% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $34,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $283.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.37. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

