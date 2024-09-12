AGF Management Ltd. Has $36.59 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 937,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369,525 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $36,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

IQLT opened at $39.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $32.28 and a 12 month high of $41.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.38.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.