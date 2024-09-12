AGF Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,703 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned 1.06% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $17,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 224.5% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FNCL opened at $62.03 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $43.90 and a 12 month high of $64.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.01.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.