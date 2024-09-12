AGF Management Ltd. Purchases 39,704 Shares of Franklin FTSE Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSA)

AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in Franklin FTSE Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSA – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 418,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,704 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned approximately 83.70% of Franklin FTSE Saudi Arabia ETF worth $14,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Franklin FTSE Saudi Arabia ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin FTSE Saudi Arabia ETF stock opened at $35.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 million, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.34. Franklin FTSE Saudi Arabia ETF has a one year low of $31.81 and a one year high of $38.81.

Franklin FTSE Saudi Arabia ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE Saudi Arabia ETF (FLSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Saudi Arabia RIC Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian equities, excluding small-caps. FLSA was launched on Oct 9, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

