AGF Management Ltd. Reduces Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

AGF Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,555 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $28,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 26,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $5,305,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $252.90 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $258.29. The firm has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $249.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.38.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

