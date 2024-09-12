AGF Management Ltd. Sells 21,187 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

AGF Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,187 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $23,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.4% during the second quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 77,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 18,498 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.5% during the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.2% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 24,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $4,957,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 57.2% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $48.59 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $61.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.50 billion, a PE ratio of -15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

