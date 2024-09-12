AGF Management Ltd. Sells 8,166 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

AGF Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,785 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 8,166 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $33,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DIS opened at $88.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.18 billion, a PE ratio of 96.00, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.95.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

