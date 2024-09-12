Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Agile Therapeutics Stock Performance
Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. Agile Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $2.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84.
Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.58 million for the quarter.
About Agile Therapeutics
Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. It offers Twirla, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.
