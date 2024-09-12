Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Stock Performance

Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. Agile Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $2.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.58 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Agile Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AGRX Free Report ) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 3.65% of Agile Therapeutics worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 10.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. It offers Twirla, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

