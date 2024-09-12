AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,053 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 905.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $49,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,072,574.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AGNC

AGNC Investment Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of AGNC opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.47. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $10.57.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.29 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 16.15%. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a aug 24 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 14.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.24%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.