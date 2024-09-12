Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Position Lessened by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lowered its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,237 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,320,085 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,459,741,000 after buying an additional 58,681 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,107,126 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,102,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,794 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,562,802 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $963,320,000 after purchasing an additional 338,264 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,769,275 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $582,529,000 after purchasing an additional 79,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,891,385 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $411,106,000 after buying an additional 672,503 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.38.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

NYSE:AEM opened at $79.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.26, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.35. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $83.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.14. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

