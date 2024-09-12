Air Canada (TSE:AC) PT Lowered to C$26.50

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 71.97% from the stock’s current price.

AC has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cormark dropped their price objective on Air Canada from C$25.50 to C$21.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Canada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.75.

AC opened at C$15.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,070.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$14.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.66. The company has a market cap of C$5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.39.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.55 billion. Air Canada had a return on equity of 603.77% and a net margin of 7.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 2.818854 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Christophe Hennebelle acquired 1,900 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$15.70 per share, with a total value of C$29,830.00. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

