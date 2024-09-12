Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alamos Gold in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, September 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. National Bank Financial has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alamos Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AGI. StockNews.com upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.31.

NYSE AGI opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.18. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.04.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.78 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGI. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 131.6% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 97,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 55,352 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,394,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,824,000 after purchasing an additional 45,412 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,419,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,224,000 after purchasing an additional 216,280 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 71.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,588,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 66.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 191,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 76,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

