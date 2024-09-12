Alan Higginson Sells 1,000 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total transaction of $201,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,066.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $202.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.25. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.45 and a 1-year high of $205.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.06.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.39. F5 had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,603 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 22,861 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,631 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $89,066,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of F5 by 470.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 71,876 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,864,000 after acquiring an additional 59,275 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 70,160 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,557,000 after acquiring an additional 21,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,133,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on F5 from $189.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.89.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

