Alan Rydge Buys 50,000 Shares of EVT Limited (ASX:EVT) Stock

EVT Limited (ASX:EVT – Get Free Report) insider Alan Rydge acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$10.75 ($7.17) per share, with a total value of A$537,500.00 ($358,333.33).

Alan Rydge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 30th, Alan Rydge bought 2,779 shares of EVT stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$10.79 ($7.19) per share, with a total value of A$29,988.19 ($19,992.13).

On Monday, September 2nd, Alan Rydge bought 20,221 shares of EVT stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$10.73 ($7.15) per share, with a total value of A$217,011.77 ($144,674.51).

EVT Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.36.

EVT Dividend Announcement

About EVT

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. EVT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,133.33%.

EVT Limited operates as an entertainment, hospitality, and leisure company in Australia, New Zealand, and Germany. The company operates through Entertainment, Hotels and Resorts, Thredbo Alpine Resort, and Property and Other Investments segments. It is involved in film exhibition operations under the Event Cinemas, Moonlight Cinemas, Greater Union, Birch, and Carroll & Coyle cinemas brands; and the operation of Cinebuzz Rewards, a movie loyalty program, as well as State Theatre, a 2,000-seat theatre located in Sydney.

