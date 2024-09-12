All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 93 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.1% of All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $184.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.69, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $232.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.49.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $918,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,500 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $918,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,621,322 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.