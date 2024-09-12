Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) vs. Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Head-To-Head Survey

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) and Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Astera Labs and Allegro MicroSystems”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astera Labs $115.79 million 56.78 -$26.26 million N/A N/A Allegro MicroSystems $937.99 million 4.51 $152.70 million $0.78 27.97

Allegro MicroSystems has higher revenue and earnings than Astera Labs.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astera Labs 0 0 11 0 3.00 Allegro MicroSystems 0 1 8 0 2.89

This is a summary of current recommendations for Astera Labs and Allegro MicroSystems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Astera Labs currently has a consensus target price of $71.36, suggesting a potential upside of 70.03%. Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus target price of $34.44, suggesting a potential upside of 57.86%. Given Astera Labs’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Astera Labs is more favorable than Allegro MicroSystems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.5% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Astera Labs and Allegro MicroSystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astera Labs N/A N/A N/A Allegro MicroSystems 7.91% 13.88% 10.65%

Summary

Allegro MicroSystems beats Astera Labs on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Astera Labs

(Get Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

About Allegro MicroSystems

(Get Free Report)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and suppliers primarily in the automotive and industrial markets through its direct sales force, third party distributors, independent sales representatives, and consignment. It operates in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, Japan, Greater China, South Korea, and other Asian markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.