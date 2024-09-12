Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.47

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.47 and traded as high as $3.04. Allot Communications shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 100,965 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALLT. Northland Capmk raised Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Northland Securities raised shares of Allot Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.25 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.
Allot Communications Price Performance
Allot Communications Company Profile
Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.
