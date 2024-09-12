Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.47

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.47 and traded as high as $3.04. Allot Communications shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 100,965 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALLT. Northland Capmk raised Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Northland Securities raised shares of Allot Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.25 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Allot Communications

Allot Communications Price Performance

Allot Communications Company Profile

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.07.

(Get Free Report)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.