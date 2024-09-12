Alpha Group International (LON:ALPH) Trading Down 11.6%

Alpha Group International plc (LON:ALPH – Get Free Report) was down 11.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,010 ($26.28) and last traded at GBX 2,086 ($27.28). Approximately 387,321 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 177,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,360 ($30.86).

Alpha Group International Trading Up 1.8 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,455.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,210.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £884.46 million, a P/E ratio of 949.07 and a beta of 1.71.

Alpha Group International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Alpha Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 787.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpha Group International

Alpha Group International Company Profile

In other news, insider Clive Ian Kahn bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,077 ($27.16) per share, with a total value of £1,038,500 ($1,358,048.91). 23.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alpha Group International plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services.

