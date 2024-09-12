Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.9% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $512,000. Balanced Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $517,000. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $2,343,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $151.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $191.75. The company has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.42.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $125,126.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,623,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total transaction of $3,991,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,213,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,588,151.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $125,126.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,623,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,367 shares of company stock valued at $30,016,931 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.76.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

