Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $65.86

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.86 and traded as high as $69.25. Amadeus IT Group shares last traded at $69.25, with a volume of 22,161 shares trading hands.

Amadeus IT Group Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.86 and a 200 day moving average of $65.84.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Amadeus IT Group, S.A. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amadeus IT Group Increases Dividend

About Amadeus IT Group

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.6456 dividend. This is a positive change from Amadeus IT Group’s previous dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Air Distribution, Air IT Solutions, and Hospitality & Other Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services, and other processing solutions through Amadeus GDS, Altéa PSS, and New Skies platforms.

