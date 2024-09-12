Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Shares Purchased by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amalgamated Financial were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 75,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amalgamated Financial news, CFO Jason Darby sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $108,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,819.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amalgamated Financial news, CFO Jason Darby sold 4,000 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $108,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,819.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder United Canada Council Workers sold 44,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $1,335,972.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 384,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,537,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,041 shares of company stock worth $4,004,560. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $31.50 to $32.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Amalgamated Financial stock opened at $29.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.32. The company has a market cap of $918.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $108.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.33 million. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 16.23%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amalgamated Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.