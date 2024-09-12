American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lessened its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,457,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth approximately $598,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $2,254,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AEO. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $19.11 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $26.44. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.23.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 4.58%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $53,936.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

