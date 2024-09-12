American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $109.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. American Electric Power traded as high as $104.41 and last traded at $103.90, with a volume of 31877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.66.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 57.2% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 65.31%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

