American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.56

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.56 and traded as low as C$0.47. American Hotel Income Properties REIT shares last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 43,992 shares traded.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$0.40 to C$0.33 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.63. The firm has a market cap of C$36.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.15.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

