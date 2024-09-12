American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.56

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.56 and traded as low as C$0.47. American Hotel Income Properties REIT shares last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 43,992 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$0.40 to C$0.33 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HOT.UN
American Hotel Income Properties REIT Price Performance
American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile
American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than American Hotel Income Properties REIT
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.